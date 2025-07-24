Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG Google just dropped a show-stopping stat: 2 billion users are now engaging with its AI features across products like Gmail, Android, and Docs. That's a huge leap from last year—and a clear signal that Google's AI integration is scaling fast and wide.

At first glance, it appears that Google is running laps around Meta Platforms Inc. META, whose last reported figure—1 billion monthly active users engaging with AI on WhatsApp—was disclosed over a month ago, at the end of May. But that number may already be outdated. Meta hasn't offered a recent update, which suggests its own AI usage could be rising quietly under the radar.

A Game Of Numbers—And Timing

While Google's Android ecosystem provides a broad surface for deploying AI—encompassing everything from autocomplete in Gmail to voice assistance on Pixel phones—Meta has been integrating its AI more deeply into day-to-day chat experiences, particularly through its Llama-based Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp and Instagram.

The strategic difference lies in the interface: Google is embedding AI across productivity tools and mobile OS layers, while Meta is betting on conversational ubiquity through its messaging apps. However, with Meta expanding AI integration across Facebook and Instagram, too, it could be just one update away from redefining the leaderboard.

Why The Next Update Cycle Matters More Than Ever

Google may be ahead in numbers today, but Meta has a knack for viral product rollouts—and a far more intimate grip on global communication habits. If Meta pushes a deeper, smarter AI assistant across its social platforms next, it could quickly swing momentum in its favor.

For now, Google's 2 billion is the number to beat. But in a race where user adoption can double in weeks, the real question is: Who's about to launch next?

