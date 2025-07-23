Elon Musk's Tesla Recorded 'One Crash' Every 6.69 Million Miles Driven, EV Maker Says Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Tesla Inc. TSLA released its quarterly vehicle safety report, detailing the company's safety record in the second quarter of 2025 ahead of Wednesday's earnings call.

What Happened: "In the 2nd quarter, we recorded one crash for every 6.69 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology," the company said in a report released on Wednesday.

The automaker also highlighted that it recorded "one crash for every 963,000 miles driven" when drivers were not using the Autopilot advanced driver assistance system.

Interestingly, last quarter's data showcased the company recording "one crash for every 7.44 million miles driven," while the number of crashes for drivers not using Autopilot stood at one crash per "1.51 million miles driven."

Why It Matters: The news comes as a Tesla engineer recently testified in court that the EV giant did not maintain Autopilot crash records until 2018 during a hearing over the death of a 22-year-old woman in Florida in 2019.

Tesla is also facing a lawsuit from California's DMV for false advertising after the agency accuses the company of overestimating the capabilities of the Autopilot system, as well as Full Self-Driving. The lawsuit seeks at least a 30-day suspension of the company's license to sell cars in California.

Tesla sales are also down 12% in the U.S. during the second quarter, while sales in California slipped over 21% year-to-date through June, despite the Model Y and the Model 3 remaining top-selling models in the state.

