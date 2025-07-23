Boeing Just Supercharged Global Internet With New Satellites

Boeing Company BA shares are trading slightly higher in the premarket session on Wednesday after two new Boeing-built satellites rocketed into space last night to bring faster internet service across the globe.

Two new mid‑Earth orbit satellites, built by Boeing, successfully lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 on Tuesday evening, expanding global connectivity for SES users.

The duo-designated the ninth and tenth in the O3b mPOWER series, separated from the Falcon 9 roughly two hours after its 5:12 p.m. EDT launch. Boeing engineers in El Segundo, Calif., performed an initial round of health diagnostics on the craft.

Each satellite will fire its xenon propulsion system to complete a 130‑day transfer to an 8,000 km altitude, where they will join the first eight O3b mPOWER craft already serving customers worldwide.

As more nodes come online, the network’s capacity and resilience grow. Alongside the inaugural six, these additions bolster performance for telcos, cruise lines, airlines, NATO and allied governments.

“We designed O3b mPOWER so each additional satellite beyond the first six boosts capacity, performance, and resilience,” said Michelle Parker, Boeing’s vice president of Space Mission Systems. The company credits its refined production methods for the program’s speed and efficiency.

SES’s O3b mPOWER array entered commercial service in April 2024, delivering high‑throughput, low‑latency links that rival terrestrial internet, covering nearly 95 percent of the global population from MEO.

Boeing hardened the O3b beamforming technology for military applications on Wideband Global SATCOM and Evolved Strategic SATCOM projects for the U.S. Space Force, enhancing jamming resistance and cybersecurity features.

With the two latest satellites now in orbit, Boeing and its partners continue to push boundaries in space‑based broadband, setting the stage for future expansions of the O3b constellation.

According to Benzinga Pro, BA stock has gained over 22% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares BOEU.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.50% to $229.62 premarket at last check Wednesday.

