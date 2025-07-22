Boeing 737, 787 Jets Get Green Light As Air India Closes Fuel Lock Probe With 'No Issues'

Air India has completed mandatory inspections of fuel control switch locking mechanisms across its entire Boeing Co. BA 737 and 787 fleet, finding no issues with the critical safety components, the carrier announced Tuesday.

What Happened: The inspections covered all Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India’s mainline fleet and Boeing 737 jets operated by Air India Express, its low-cost subsidiary. The directive followed orders from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued July 14.

“No issues were found with the said locking mechanism,” Air India stated. The airline completed voluntary inspections starting July 12, finishing within the DGCA’s prescribed timeframe and communicating results to regulators.

The probe stems from a June 12 Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, where preliminary findings by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau indicated both engines lost power when fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one second apart.

See Also: Palantir Veterans Set To Launch Founders Films With Pro-America, AI-Powered Slate — 9/11 Rescue Story In Pipeline: Report

Why It Matters: Cockpit voice recordings revealed confusion between pilots about who activated the switches. The Federal Aviation Administration had issued a 2018 Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin regarding potential fuel control switch locking feature disengagement on Boeing 737 aircraft, though it was advisory rather than mandatory.

The aerospace giant has faced intensified scrutiny following multiple safety incidents, including the 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in 2018-19.

The completion of inspections provides operational clarity for Air India as it works to enhance safety protocols under Tata Group ownership. The airline operates significant Boeing 787 and 737 capacity across domestic and international routes, making fleet availability crucial for operations.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock