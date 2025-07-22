Could Cisco Be The Next Oracle? Jim Cramer Says AI, Cybersecurity Make CSCO A Sleeper Stock Set For Big Revaluation

Renowned TV host Jim Cramer has suggested that Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO could be in for a significant revaluation, akin to that of Oracle Corp. ORCL.

What Happened: CNBC’s Mad Money host Cramer has expressed his belief that Cisco could be in for a substantial revaluation, similar to that of Oracle, as reported by Insider Monkey.

This prediction is based on the company’s strong performance and its strategic positioning in the AI and cybersecurity sectors.

Cisco has seen a 15.63% increase in its share price this year, largely due to its impressive financial results, including a significant revenue and EPS beat in May.

Cramer has previously highlighted the company’s potential as the backbone of AI, and in his recent remarks, he emphasized the company’s role in connecting data centers to other systems.

Despite acknowledging Cisco’s potential as an investment, Cramer believes that other AI stocks may offer greater returns with less downside risk.

Why It Matters: This news comes on the heels of a recent report that highlighted Cisco’s quiet success in the AI sector. The company’s stock has risen by approximately 10.89% in the last six months.

In May, Cisco reported quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter reached $14.15 billion, topping Wall Street’s projection of $14.08 billion and marking an increase from $12.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, Oracle’s recent announcement of a $3 billion investment in AI and cloud infrastructure expansion across Europe also underscores the growing importance of AI in the tech industry.

Price Action: Oracle closed Monday at $234.54, down 0.78%, and slipped another 2.01% in after-hours trading. Meanwhile, Cisco ended the day at $68.34, gaining 0.43% during regular hours and edging up an additional 0.21% after hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

