Nvidia's CEO Hits Beijing Like A Rockstar, Stirs Jensen-Mania In China

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang received a rockstar reception in Beijing during his most recent visit last week which marked his third this year and solidified his celebrity status in China.

What To Know: Huang, CEO of the world’s most valuable company, was seen strolling the streets of the capital city, mingling with fans and signing autographs—including on his trademark leather jackets. He was also seen taking selfies and being widely recognized by a devoted fanbase.

Read Next: Opendoor Stock Frenzy Continues—Is $40 Per Share The Next Stop?

During his visit, Huang attended the China International Supply Chain Expo and described Chinese AI models from companies like DeepSeek, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA and Tencent as “world class” and praised the scale and sophistication of the Chinese supply chain.

Huang even applauded the capabilities of Nvidia's strategic rival Huawei.

“I think the fact of the matter is, anyone who discounts Huawei and anyone who discounts China’s manufacturing capability is deeply naive. This is a formidable company,” Huang told reporters, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: Huang’s trip came as Nvidia resumed sales of its advanced H20 AI chips to China, after a temporary U.S. ban was reversed.

The H20 is a less advanced and specially designed chip to comply with U.S. export rules that limit certain technologies from being sent to China.

Huang also held meetings with top Chinese officials, including Vice Premier He Lifeng and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, solidifying Nvidia's commitment to the Chinese market as it navigates the current U.S.-China trade tensions.

Huang said that he communicated transparently with U.S. officials prior to his visit and informed President Donald Trump and his cabinet about the planned trip.

Huang said that President Trump told him to, "Have a great trip."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock