Perplexity AI Targets Google Chrome's Stronghold With Smartphone Pre-Install Strategy: Report

Perplexity AI, backed by Nvidia Corp. NVDA is negotiating with mobile manufacturers to pre-install its Comet browser on smartphones.

What Happened: This move aims to expand Perplexity’s user base by leveraging the tendency of users to stick with pre-installed browsers, according to a Reuters report.

CEO Aravind Srinivas, during a conversation with Reuters, highlighted the challenge of persuading original equipment manufacturers to switch from default browsers like Chrome to Comet.

Currently in beta for desktops, Comet integrates Perplexity’s AI, enabling users to interact with personal data and perform tasks like scheduling meetings.

Perplexity plans to target millions of users in the coming year after stabilizing the desktop version. OpenAI is also developing an AI browser capable of automating complex tasks.

As of last month, Google’s Chrome held a 70% market share in mobile browsers, with Apple’s Safari and Samsung’s browsers together holding 24%, according to StatCounter.

In June, a Bloomberg News report revealed that Perplexity was in discussions with Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc. to integrate its AI search features into their devices, potentially enhancing assistants like Bixby and Siri.

Why It Matters: The development of the Comet browser by Perplexity AI comes after Google rejected its request to become a default search engine option on Chrome "a long time ago." This rejection prompted Perplexity to create its own browser, as stated by CEO Aravind Srinivas.

In addition, Apple has shown interest in acquiring Perplexity AI, indicating the company’s growing influence in the tech industry. This interest was reportedly discussed internally among Apple’s senior leaders.

