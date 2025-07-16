Trump Reveals Melania's Role In Toughening His Stance On Vladimir Putin: 'I Go Home, I Tell The First Lady...'

President Donald Trump has credited First Lady Melania Trump for influencing his tougher stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What Happened: During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged Melania’s role in challenging his optimistic perspective on the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump shared instances where Melania had expressed skepticism after his phone calls with Putin.

“I go home, I tell the first lady: I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation. She said: Really? Another city was just hit,” Trump said.

While addressing the press at another instance, Trump reiterated, “There’s times I’d get home. I’d say, ‘First lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we’re finished.’ And then I’ll turn on the television, or she’ll say to me one time, ‘Wow, that's strange because they just bombed a nursing home,'”

Trump later described her, saying, “She’s very smart…she’s very neutral. She’d like to see people stop dying.”

This revelation sparked a wave of support for Melania on social media in Ukraine, with one user even dubbing her “Agent Melania Trumpenko,” reported The Guardian. Ukrainians expressed their appreciation for Melania’s influence, particularly after the U.S. announced it would provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Notably, Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, has consistently voiced support for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, describing the suffering of innocent people as "heartbreaking and horrific."

Why It Matters: Trump’s acknowledgment of Melania’s influence comes in the wake of his recent decisions regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On Sunday, Trump announced plans to supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles as a countermeasure against Putin’s ongoing resistance to ceasefire negotiations.

However, Trump’s strategy has also drawn criticism. On Monday, leading economist Justin Wolfers criticized Trump’s proposed 100% tariff threat on Russia if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days. Wolfers argued that this threat, given the existing U.S. sanctions on Russia, would have little impact on Moscow.

Despite the criticism, Trump remained resolute in his approach, stating that “talk doesn’t mean anything” when it comes to Putin and announcing plans to help Ukraine by providing advanced U.S. weapons to European allies for distribution to Kyiv.

Image via Shutterstock

