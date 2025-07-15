Trump Says 'Talk Doesn't Mean Anything' When It Comes To Putin, Announces Plan To Help Ukraine

President Donald Trump grew frustrated with Vladimir Putin for shelling Ukrainian cities even after a string of "very pleasant" phone calls in which the Russian leader professed a desire for peace.

What Happened: Speaking in the Oval Office beside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump unveiled a plan for European allies to buy advanced U.S. weapons, including Patriot air‑defense systems and hand them to Kyiv, reported The Washington Post. He said the arrangement, under discussion for months, would help Ukraine prevent a full‑bore invasion while sparing American taxpayers.

The president also gave Moscow 50 days to settle, threatening 100% "secondary tariffs" on Russia and on countries that keep buying its oil if the war drags on. A White House aide later clarified to CNN that the penalties would most heavily hit importers in India and China, a measure intended to choke a key Kremlin revenue stream.

"The talk doesn't mean anything,” Trump told reporters, recalling four calls in which he believed he and Putin had mapped out a cease‑fire. Russian forces nonetheless pressed new missile strikes near Kharkiv and the Donetsk front over the weekend, according to Reuters, killing dozens and widening the front line.

Why It Matters: The shift marks Trump's sharpest break yet with Moscow after months of criticism that he slow‑walked aid. Last week he complained that he was “not happy with President Putin at all" before stating that he was preparing a "major statement" on Russia ahead of Monday's meeting.

European capitals welcomed the weapons pool. Germany, Britain and Canada signaled they will join the purchase plan, Reuters said. Kyiv likewise applauded the move but urged Washington not to freeze direct shipments after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to pause deliveries without notifying the White House rattled frontline commanders.

Trump argued that pairing weapon transfers with economic pain would compel Putin. "I use trade for a lot of things," Trump said. "But it's great for settling wars."

