Jim Cramer has a message for Apple Inc. AAPL: Stop recycling your cash and start reimagining the future. The “Mad Money” host isn't mincing words—he wants Apple to stop pouring billions into stock buybacks and instead invest the cash hoard in a brain.

Translation? Ditch the financial engineering and acquire cutting-edge AI talent, tech, and tools—like red-hot Perplexity—to supercharge innovation.

Buybacks: Apple's Favorite Snoozefest

With a $3 trillion market cap and a $110 billion buyback plan, Apple's cash strategy is as exciting as watching your iPhone update overnight. Sure, buybacks boost EPS and support the stock, but they don't exactly scream future-forward.

Cramer says it's time for Cupertino to break its cycle of cash hoarding and repurchasing and start thinking like a tech company again.

Buy A Brain: Cramer's Call For An AI Wake-Up

It’s Cramer-speak shorthand: Apple doesn't just need AI features — it needs to buy a brain and embed it deep in its DNA. That could mean scooping up Perplexity, the AI darling behind the Comet browser, whose capabilities could finally give Siri a much-needed IQ boost. Imagine a Siri that doesn't just understand, but anticipates, outperforms Alexa, and becomes the crown jewel of every iPhone.

Perplexity: The AI Power Move Apple Won't Make (But Should)

Perplexity's tech is catching fire, and Cramer thinks it's exactly what Apple needs to leapfrog Meta Platforms Inc. META and Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG Google in the AI race.

The catch? Apple's M&A history is notoriously timid. Their biggest moves are usually software updates, not splashy deals. But if there were ever a time to shake things up, it's now.

Genius Play Or Meme-Worthy Miss?

Cramer's take has the internet buzzing. Bulls say a bold AI acquisition could reignite Apple's innovation engine and stock. Skeptics say it's just another Cramer-ism destined for X sarcasm.

Either way, his point stands: Apple can't afford to sit out the AI revolution armed with buybacks and nostalgia.

