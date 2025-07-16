Nvidia Is 'On A March To $5 Trillion' Market Capitalization, Says Dan Ives As He Predicts Bullish Environment For Tech And Crypto: 'Very Strong Second Half'

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives delivered an optimistic outlook for Nvidia Corp. NVDA and the broader tech and crypto markets, predicting a $5 trillion market capitalization for the tech giant led by Jensen Huang.

What Happened: In a podcast “Mottek On Money,” hosted by Frank Mottek, Ives highlighted Nvidia’s recent surge past $170 per share, driven by a pivotal U.S. decision to allow its H20 AI chips into China, calling it a “watershed decision” that could add $30 to $40 billion annually to the company's revenue.

Ives boldly predicted, “I think it's on a march to $5 trillion,” underscoring Nvidia's potential to become the world's most valuable company, surpassing its current $4.17 trillion market cap.

This bullish stance comes as the Nasdaq also hit a record high, fueled by an AI revolution entering its “software phase, the consumer phase,” according to Ives. He envisions a tech bull market, forecasting the Nasdaq could reach 22,000 to 25,000 by year-end.

Further, Ives celebrated Nvidia CEO Huang's “Beltway political battle” win with the China deal and Donald Trump's $90 billion AI investment push, calling it a “golden age” where the U.S. leads China in tech.

He dismissed China's AI efforts, like DeepSeek, as reliant on Nvidia GPUs, reinforcing his belief that “we're still in the second inning” of the AI boom.

Why It Matters: The discussion extended to cryptocurrency, with Ives noting Bitcoin's BTC/USD climb above $123,000 and Ethereum's ETH/USD resurgence past $3,000.

He attributed this to a “regulatory environment” with the Trump-led administration and growing investor appetite, predicting, “I think we're going to have a very strong second half of the year” for both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ives suggested tariffs would likely be delayed or scaled down, creating a “bullish for tech, bullish for crypto” environment.

Price Action: As of the publication of this article, Bitcoin was trading at $119,226.33 per coin, down from its all-time high of $123,091.61. Whereas Ethereum was at $3,155.72, 35.38% below its record of $$4,891.70.

Nvidia was 0.57% lower in premarket on Wednesday. the stock has advanced 23.42% on a year-to-date basis and 35.09% over a year.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that NVDA had a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term. Its momentum ranking was solid, whereas its value ranking was poor; the details of all the metrics are available here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were lower in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was down 0.051% at $621.82, while the QQQ declined 0.22% to $555.52, according to Benzinga Pro data.

