Nvidia Resumes H20 Shipments To China As Jensen Huang Meets Trump, Beijing Officials — 'Fully Compliant' RTX PRO Aims To Bridge AI Cold War

Nvidia Corp. NVDA announced it will resume sales of its H20 GPU to China and unveiled a new RTX PRO graphics processor designed specifically for Chinese customers, according to a company statement released Monday.

What Happened: CEO Jensen Huang said during visits to Washington and Beijing that Nvidia is filing applications to sell the H20 GPU again, with the U.S. government providing assurances that licenses will be granted. The company expects to begin deliveries soon, according to Nvidia.

The new RTX PRO GPU is “fully compliant” with U.S. export controls and “ideal for digital twin AI for smart factories and logistics,” Huang announced. The chip represents Nvidia’s latest effort to maintain market share in China while navigating heightened trade restrictions.

The announcements come as Huang conducted diplomatic visits to both capitals this month. In Washington, he met with President Donald Trump and policymakers, reaffirming Nvidia’s support for domestic AI infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives. In Beijing, he discussed AI productivity benefits with government and industry officials.

Why It Matters: The H20 resumption marks a significant development for NVIDIA’s Chinese operations. U.S. export controls have restricted semiconductor firms from selling advanced AI chips to Chinese customers, forcing NVIDIA to develop modified versions for the Chinese market.

CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer posted on X Monday, saying the latest Nvidia news is “so huge” it could turn Nasdaq futures around. As of now, Nasdaq-100 futures rose 12.50 points to 23,048.00, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 88.14 points to 44,459.65 today.

Huang previously told CNN that Chinese military forces don’t use Nvidia chips due to export restrictions. “They don’t need Nvidia’s chips, certainly, or American tech stacks in order to build their military,” he said. “They simply can’t rely on it.”

The CEO emphasized that “general-purpose, open-source research and foundation models are the backbone of AI innovation” during his Washington meetings. He argued that making U.S. technology accessible globally encourages nations to choose American technology stacks.

NVIDIA’s China strategy faces scrutiny after reports that a Chinese AI firm, DeepSeek, allegedly used shell companies to obtain H100 chips while supporting China’s military and intelligence agencies.

Earlier this year, Nvidia was forced to halt shipments of its China-specific H20 AI chips after the U.S. government determined a special license was required, costing the company $2.5 billion in potential revenue in the first quarter.

Price Action: Nvidia shares traded at $163.87 in after-hours Monday, down 0.64% from the regular session close of $164.07. The stock gained 3.20% in overnight trading on Robinhood, reaching $169.41.

