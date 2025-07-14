U.S. stocks traded mostly flat on Monday as investors reacted to President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 30% tariff on all imports from the EU and Mexico, effective August 1. Inflation worries ahead of Tuesday's CPI data also weighed on sentiment. By the close, the Dow rose 0.2% to 44,459.65, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 6,268.56, and the Nasdaq added 0.3% to finish at 20,640.33.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Shares of Palantir Technologies continued their recent surge, closing the day with a 4.96% increase at $149.15. The stock’s intraday high was $149.58, with a low of $142.22. The 52-week high and low stand at $149.58 and $21.23. The data analytics firm continued its upward trend despite no specific news, driven by recent positive developments and a bullish analyst outlook. Last week, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating, raising the price target to $160.

The Trade Desk Inc. TTD

The Trade Desk shares surged after the company was selected to join the S&P 500. The announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices will take effect before the market opens on July 18. The stock’s performance for the day saw a slight increase of 0.07%, closing at $75.43. The intraday high and low were $77.77 and $75.30, with a 52-week high and low of $141.53 and $42.96.

Tilray Brands Inc. TLRY

Tilray Brands’ stock climbed 13.14% to close at $0.66. The intraday high and low were $0.66 and $0.58, with a 52-week high and low of $2.15 and $0.35. The cannabis company’s shares rose due to heavy trading volume and recent announcements, including shareholder approval for a potential reverse stock split and expansion of its medical cannabis operations in Italy. Over the past week, Tilray’s stock surged approximately 23%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Inc. SONN

Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stock traded higher, surging 86.46% to close at $9.64. The stock’s intraday high was $19.30, with a low of $7.78. The 52-week high and low stand at $19.30 and $1.08. The surge followed news of a transformative business combination with Rorschach I, backed by Atlas Merchant Capital and Paradigm. The deal will create Hyperliquid Strategies Inc., a public cryptocurrency treasury company.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock saw a 1.08% increase, closing at $316.90. The intraday high and low were $322.60 and $312.67, with a 52-week high and low of $488.54 and $182. The company’s shares were impacted by Trump’s trade policy announcement, which could affect Tesla’s global supply chains and revenue streams due to potential tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico.

