Elon Musk Teases 'Most Epic Demo Ever' By 2025 End As Tesla Struggles Amid Declining Sales, Trump Ending EV Mandate

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has teased an "epic demo" by the end of 2025, sparking buzz around Optimus as well as Cybercab, amid the EV giant's declining sales and ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The billionaire took to social media platform X on Sunday to share the news. "Just left the Tesla design studio. Most epic demo ever by end of year. Ever."

Why It Matters: Musk's post could point to several things in Tesla's future. The post could be teasing developments in Tesla's Optimus line of robots, which recently underwent a temporary production halt amid major redesign plans.

It could also point towards the company's Robotaxi, which Musk said Tesla aims to expand into the San Francisco Bay Area. Tesla is also looking to expand into Phoenix, according to local government officials.

The demo at the end of 2025 could involve the Cybercab, a vehicle with no steering wheels or pedals. The Cybercab is Tesla’s vision for autonomous ride-hailing, which recently got a regulatory boost from the NHTSA as the agency eased regulations governing autonomous vehicles in the U.S.

The company has been dealing with the aftermath of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill ending the $7,500 EV credit, as well as rising tensions between Musk and Trump. In the midst of it all, Tesla sales have also taken a hit, with double-digit drops in multiple markets.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO On Shutterstock.com