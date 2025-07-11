Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang See Eye-To-Eye On This World-Changing Tech

The future isn't just coming — it's marching in on two legs, and tech titans Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang are making bold predictions about the robotics industry of the future.

Musk: "The Biggest Product Ever"

Musk, never one for understatement, has repeatedly said that humanoid robots will be "the biggest product ever of any kind."

At a recent Tesla event, Musk predicted robots such as Tesla's Optimus will soon outnumber humans and transform everything from factories to hospitals.

In an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in March, Musk predicted a future where humanoid robots are as common as personal assistants.

"Ultimately, there will be tens of billions," he said.

The Tesla CEO went as far as to say that humanoid robots will be able to make people anything and provide any service for a “next to nothing” cost, raising the standard of living universally.

Huang: "The Next Multi-Trillion Dollar Industry"

Nvidia's Jensen is just as bullish on humanoid robots as Musk.

During Nvidia's annual developer conference earlier this year, he called this "the decade of robotics," and has said humanoid robots will soon be everywhere.

Robots will most likely begin to appear in factories and become standard in manufacturing within five years, he predicted.

The CEO told Bloomberg in May that he thinks Tesla's Optimus robot could be the first to reach mass adoption and trigger a multi-trillion-dollar industry.

He then underscored Optimus, saying, “This is the first robot that really has a chance to achieve the high volume and technology scale necessary to advance technology,” adding, “I think this is likely to be the next multi-trillion dollar industry.”

Two Tech Titans, One Vision

Huang and Musk are in agreement: the next decade will be defined by robots, AI and a new kind of economy.

The takeaway? The robots aren't coming. They're already here. And according to Musk and Huang, they're about to change everything.

