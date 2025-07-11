Quantum Stock Watch: ZenaTech's AI-Drone Framework, MicroCloud Hologram Investments Make Waves

Quantum computing stocks have captured the attention of investors due to their immense potential and the considerable risks facing the emerging industry.

Here’s a look at what happened this week in the quantum computing sector.

ZenaTech – ZENA

AI drone maker ZenaTech, Inc. ZENA announced on Thursday the successful development of its first quantum computing prototype. The quantum framework is designed to analyze and process large datasets for its AI drone solutions.

“We’re not just building smarter drones, we’re building a quantum-intelligent edge where data becomes decisions in an instant, whether it’s a battlefield or a farm field,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.

“We believe this quantum framework we are creating is just the beginning as we’ve now demonstrated it can use it for large datasets," Passley added.

ZenaTech shares were up 12.8% on Friday morning and have gained nearly 35% over the past five days.

MicroCloud Hologram – HOLO

MicroCloud Hologram, Inc. HOLO also announced on Thursday that its proposed multi-qubit quantum state sharing scheme achieves the collaborative recovery of multiple multi-qubit states among participants, providing a new paradigm for the efficient utilization of quantum resources.

HOLO stock soared Friday morning after the company announced it has purchased up to $200 million of Bitcoin BTC/USD and crypto-derivatives and has plans to invest its $394 million of cash reserves in fields such as Bitcoin-related blockchain, quantum computing, quantum holography and AI-powered AR.

MicroAlgo – MLGO

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO announced Monday the development of a Grover-based quantum algorithm technology designed to find pure Nash equilibria in graphical games.

The company stated it will continue to explore and expand the application boundaries of the technology to advance the deployment and practice of quantum computing across multiple fields.

IonQ – IONQ

IonQ, Inc. IONQ saw Benchmark hike its price target from $50 to $55 after the company successfully raised $1 billion through an equity offering at $55.49 per share.

Benchmark analyst David Williams said IonQ is "positioning itself as a leader in both quantum computing and the increasingly critical field of quantum networking."

The company also announced that it had been selected as the core technology provider for a project led by the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, or KISTI, aimed at developing the country's first Quantum Computing Center of Excellence to advance academic and commercial research.

IonQ stock moved slightly higher this week, but was down 1.9% in early trading Friday.

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT shares were down 11% over the past five days, D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS slid 5.84% and Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI stock was down 4.61% this week, with little news from these pure-play quantum companies.

