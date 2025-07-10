MicroAlgo Stock Rises 3% Pre-Market On Quantum Algorithm Breakthrough

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO stock has recorded a 3% increase in pre-market after the company’s recent developments in quantum algorithms.

What Happened: On Thursday, MicroAlgo, a company focused on developing and applying central processing algorithms, surged to $0.79 during pre-market trading, a 3% increase from the previous close of $0.77.

MicroAlgo on Monday announced the development of a Grover-based quantum algorithm technology designed to find pure Nash equilibria in graphical games. This technology is expected to have far-reaching implications in the field of quantum computing.

Earlier in June, the company proposed a 30-for-1 reverse stock split, which was set to be discussed at an extraordinary meeting on July 2. This move was intended to boost the company’s stock value and attract more investors.

Why It Matters: MicroAlgo’s recent advancements in quantum algorithms have been driving its stock value. On June 2, the company’s stock value recorded a 21.58% increase in its short percent of float. This was followed by the proposal for a reverse stock split.

Despite these fluctuations, MicroAlgo’s focus on quantum algorithm development has been a consistent driver of its stock value. The recent 3% increase in pre-market value indicates that investors are responding positively to the company’s latest quantum algorithm developments.

Price in Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, with an increase of 25.73%, MLGO stock closed at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock was trading at $0.73 in pre-market at the time of writing.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate strong value potential (96.19) of MicroAlgo Inc’s stock. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

