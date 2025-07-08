This Quantum Computing Stock Just Raised $1 Billion — And Analyst Says It's Only Getting Started

Quantum computing firm IonQ Inc. IONQ saw a price target hike from Benchmark after the company successfully raised $1 billion through an equity offering at $55.49 per share, a notable 25% premium to the closing price last Thursday.

What Happened: The equity offering is likely to bring IonQ’s pro-forma cash to an estimated $1.68 billion, accelerating the company’s commercialization efforts. Benchmark analyst David Williams has reiterated a Buy rating on IonQ shares and increased his price target from $50 to $55, expressing confidence in IonQ’s potential in the quantum computing market, reported Barrons.

The price target was raised following a fireside chat between Benchmark analysts and IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi and CFO Thomas Kramer, which strengthened the firm's optimistic view of the company.

Williams highlighted IonQ’s unique approach, which includes “positioning itself as a leader in both quantum computing and the increasingly critical field of quantum networking.” He also noted the company’s plans to gradually scale up its quantum machines, expressing confidence in its technical roadmap.

The company’s CEO, Niccolo de Masi, has underscored IonQ’s focus on quantum networking as a more feasible approach to constructing larger quantum computers.

IonQ is widely seen as having the most commercially focused and differentiated business model and market strategy in the quantum computing space. The company has set bold targets, aiming to expand from 256 physical qubits in 2026 to 2 million physical qubits and 80,000 logical qubits by 2030. Williams says its highly commercial and differentiated strategy positions the company well as the industry evolves.

Why It Matters: The quantum computing industry is gaining significant investor attention due to its long-term economic potential, with IonQ being a standout frontrunner, according to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Troy Jensen. Despite its nascent stage, the industry is seeing substantial stock valuations, with IonQ expected to capture 20% of the quantum market by 2035.

IonQ’s stock has been on a surge, with the company’s commitment to building a quantum ecosystem in Texas, following the passage of the Texas Quantum Initiative, driving the rally.

Additionally, the company’s recent scientific achievements—such as advancements in protein folding and particle physics in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense—highlight the company’s growing potential in the quantum computing space.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that IonQ stock had a strong price trend over the short, medium and long term. Its momentum ranking was strong at 9the 9th percentile, whereas its value ranking was poor at the 3rd percentile; the details of other metrics are available here.

Image via Shutterstock

