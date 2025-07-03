Quantum Stock Watch: Bullish Analyst Coverage On IonQ, D-Wave, Rigetti Computing

July 3, 2025 4:31 PM 2 min read

Zinger Key Points

Quantum computing stocks had a big week with a completed offering and bullish analyst coverage of several stocks. 

Here’s a look at the highlights, lowlights and news catalysts in the quantum computing sector.

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS 

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) announced on Tuesday that it had successfully sold $400 million of its common stock, completing the offering at an average price of $15.18 per share.

On Wednesday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Troy Jensen initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum with an Overweight rating and a $20 price target. 

Jensen said the company is in the very early innings of commercializing its technology and is positioned to capture 15% of the quantum hardware, software and services market by 2035.  

D-Wave Quantum stock has gained 16% over the past five days.  

Rigetti Computing – RGTI 

Cantor’s Jensen also initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI with an Overweight rating and a bullish $15 price target.

The analyst noted that after challenging years in 2022 and 2023, Rigetti's share price has rallied since late 2024, increasing by approximately 1,008% over the last 52 weeks.

He also applauded Rigetti's partnership with Quanta Computer and sees the collaboration helping to accelerate the development and commercialization of superconducting quantum computing. 

IonQ – IONQ

IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares rallied about 11% this week. The stock also received a Buy rating from Cantor and a $45 price forecast. 

Jensen pointed to IonQ's strong financial position, noting that the company ended the first quarter of 2025 with nearly $700 million in cash following a $373 million equity raise.

Quantum Computing – QUBT

QUBT: The Cantor analyst initiated coverage on Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT with a Neutral rating and a $15 price target, well below the stock's current $20 levels. However, the stock remained strong with gains of 67.5% over the past month and over 4,600% in the past year. 

