Quantum Stock Watch: Bullish Analyst Coverage On IonQ, D-Wave, Rigetti Computing

- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Troy Jensen initiates coverage on D-Wave Quantum with an Overweight rating and a $20 price target.
- The analyst also initiates bullish coverage on Rigetti Computing and IonQ.
- Market-moving news hits Benzinga Pro first—get a 30-minute edge and save 60% this 4th of July.
Quantum computing stocks had a big week with a completed offering and bullish analyst coverage of several stocks.
Here’s a look at the highlights, lowlights and news catalysts in the quantum computing sector.
D-Wave Quantum – QBTS
D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) announced on Tuesday that it had successfully sold $400 million of its common stock, completing the offering at an average price of $15.18 per share.
On Wednesday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Troy Jensen initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum with an Overweight rating and a $20 price target.
Read Next: Meta’s Growth Sizzles, But Wait For A Pullback Before Buying In
Jensen said the company is in the very early innings of commercializing its technology and is positioned to capture 15% of the quantum hardware, software and services market by 2035.
D-Wave Quantum stock has gained 16% over the past five days.
Rigetti Computing – RGTI
Cantor’s Jensen also initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI with an Overweight rating and a bullish $15 price target.
The analyst noted that after challenging years in 2022 and 2023, Rigetti's share price has rallied since late 2024, increasing by approximately 1,008% over the last 52 weeks.
He also applauded Rigetti's partnership with Quanta Computer and sees the collaboration helping to accelerate the development and commercialization of superconducting quantum computing.
IonQ – IONQ
IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares rallied about 11% this week. The stock also received a Buy rating from Cantor and a $45 price forecast.
Jensen pointed to IonQ's strong financial position, noting that the company ended the first quarter of 2025 with nearly $700 million in cash following a $373 million equity raise.
Quantum Computing – QUBT
QUBT: The Cantor analyst initiated coverage on Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT with a Neutral rating and a $15 price target, well below the stock's current $20 levels. However, the stock remained strong with gains of 67.5% over the past month and over 4,600% in the past year.
Read Next:
- OpenAI Says Tokens Are Not Equity, No Partnership With Robinhood: Musk Says AI Company’s Equity ‘Is Fake’
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm