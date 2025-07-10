Nvidia Prepares China-Specific AI Chip Amid US Export Curbs As CEO Jensen Huang Plans Beijing Visit Next Week To Reassure Market: Report

Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly preparing for a key diplomatic mission to China, where the company plans to launch a scaled-down AI chip compliant with U.S. export restrictions.

What Happened: The processor is a modified version of its Blackwell RTX Pro 6000 chip and omits advanced features such as high-bandwidth memory and NVLink, reported the Financial Times, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Nvidia is expected to unveil a new AI chip tailored specifically for the Chinese market as early as September.

Huang is also planning to meet with top Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier He Lifeng, during next week's International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, the report said.

The schedules have not yet been finalized and are still awaiting approval from the Chinese side.

Why It's Important: The visit underscores Nvidia's attempt to maintain its $17.1 billion China business, which makes up 13% of its total revenue.

"China has one of the largest populations of developers in the world," Nvidia said in a statement to the publication, but denied saying anything about the new chip’s design. "While security is paramount, every one of those applications should run best on the U.S. AI stack."

Nvidia has changed its financial strategy after U.S. export controls blocked AI chip sales to China, causing a $2.5 billion revenue loss in the first quarter of 2025. Last month, Huang said Nvidia will no longer include China in its forecasts due to ongoing restrictions, calling any future China revenue a "bonus."

The company also recorded a $4.5 billion charge from excess inventory after halting shipments of its China-specific H20 AI chips.

On Wednesday, the chip giant briefly touched the $4 trillion market cap milestone.

Price Action: Nvidia shares are up 17.76% year-to-date and have risen 20.73% over the past 12 months. On Wednesday, the stock gained 1.80%, closing at $162.88, per Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Nvidia continues to show strong upward momentum in the short, medium and long term. Additional performance details can be found here.

