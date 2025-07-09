OpenAI Set To Unleash AI Browser Targeting Google Chrome's Dominance

OpenAI is preparing to introduce a new web browser powered by artificial intelligence, aiming to directly compete with Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Chrome, which currently dominates the global browser market.

The Details: The browser is expected to debut in the coming weeks and is designed to transform the way people interact with the web by leveraging advanced AI capabilities, according to Reuters and people familiar with the project.

Key Features And Strategic Goals

AI Integration: The browser will incorporate AI to enhance user experience, potentially keeping some interactions within a chat-based interface similar to ChatGPT, rather than directing users to external websites.

Platform for AI Agents: The browser is intended to serve as a foundation for AI agents that can perform tasks such as booking reservations or filling out forms on behalf of users, streamlining online activities.

User Data Access: By launching its own browser, OpenAI seeks more direct access to user data—a critical factor in Google's advertising success.

Why It Matters: OpenAI’s move into internet browsers comes as Alphabet awaits a pivotal antitrust remedy decision, expected in August.

Alphabet could experience a share price decline of up to 25% if a federal judge mandates the divestiture of Google's Chrome browser, according to Barclays analysts.

The DOJ has urged U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to require Google to sell Chrome, share search data with competitors and prohibit exclusivity deals that make Google the default search engine.

Barclays identified major AI firms such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Perplexity as potential buyers if Chrome were to be sold.

Photo: Shutterstock