Amazon.com Inc.'s chart just flashed a bullish signal – and the timing couldn't be more Prime. Just as the company kicked off its 2025 Prime Day shopping extravaganza, Amazon stock completed a Golden Cross, a widely watched technical formation where the 50-day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day. For technical traders, this is a green light worth watching.

But is Amazon really ready to rip higher?

Prime Time For Technical Momentum

Prime Day officially began on Tuesday and will run through midnight Friday, offering 96 hours of deals across 35 categories and dozens of top brands.

Historically, Prime Day has boosted Amazon’s e-commerce activity and strengthened its advertising and third-party seller revenues—a combination that has often lifted the stock in the short term.

This time around, the bullish technical setup makes things even more interesting.

Golden Cross — But Not Without Caution

Amazon’s stock is currently trading at $219.36, well above both its 50-day simple moving average of $206.38 and its 200-day of $206.02. That's a bullish signal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator stands at 4.3, another bullish sign suggesting upward momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.89, hovering near neutral, far from overbought territory, giving the stock technical room to run.

But not all signals are flashing green. The 8-day simple moving average of $220.80 is slightly above the current price, indicating some near-term selling pressure and a moderate risk of bearish reversal.

Investor Takeaway

The Golden Cross is a classic bullish indicator and Amazon's Prime Day could act as the short-term catalyst bulls have been waiting for. However, with the stock still facing mild near-term resistance, investors should watch for confirmation via volume and follow-through before jumping in.

If Amazon clears its short-term averages decisively during Prime Day's retail frenzy, this Golden Cross could turn into a golden opportunity.

