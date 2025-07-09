July 9, 2025 1:10 AM 1 min read

Rivian Spinoff Also Inc. Hits $1 Billion Valuation After Raising $200 Million: Report

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Also Inc., a micromobility company spun off from Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN, has raised $200 million in funding, taking its post-money valuation to over $1 billion.

What Happened: The company raised $200 million through funding from Greenoaks Capital, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

Also had previously raised $105 million when it spun off from Rivian, with the automaker retaining a minority stake in the company via its investment, as well as funding from Eclipse Ventures, the report suggests.

The company focuses on micromobility, which includes EVs designed for shorter trips, including all-electric bicycles or e-bikes, among other form factors. However, the company hasn’t revealed any designs yet.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Rivian delivered 10,661 units in Q2 2025, as the company released its quarterly deliveries and production reports. Rivian also reaffirmed the yearly delivery guidance of 40-46k vehicles.

Rivian is also expanding its partnership with Volkswagen Group VWAGY, which is broadly valued at $5.8 billion, to accelerate the development of EV platforms and software.

BNP Paribas thinks Rivian could benefit from U.S. President Donald Trump's tax bill as legacy automakers could scale back on EV ambitions, leaving more market share to capitalize on.

Rivian offers poor Momentum but scores well on the Value metric. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock

RIVN Logo
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$13.153.14%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.91
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
67.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
VWAGY Logo
VWAGYVolkswagen AG
$10.75-0.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved