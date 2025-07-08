Apple Fights Back Against EU's $586 Million Fine, Says Penalty 'Far Beyond What The Law Requires'

Apple Inc. AAPL has filed an appeal against the €500 million ($586 million) fine imposed by the European Union (EU) over alleged anti-competitive practices on its App Store.

What Happened: The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, previously charged Apple of violating its laws by restricting app developers from informing customers about alternative offers or marketplaces outside the App Store. The commission also alleged that Apple was steering customers towards in-app purchases, reported BBC.

Apple has contested the fine, calling it “unprecedented” and stated that the decision and its penalty “go far beyond what the law requires”. The company is also objecting to the additional concessions the Commission is demanding, which it claims will add complexity to its services and negatively impact users and businesses.

The fine imposed on Apple in April was the first under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a significant legislation aimed at promoting fair business practices in online markets. The DMA also imposes stricter obligations on companies designated as dominant “gatekeepers” in certain sectors and threatens hefty fines for rule breaches.

Paolo Pescatore, a technology analyst at PP Foresight, described Apple’s appeal as a “widely expected move” that could set a precedent for others. He also noted that the process of enforcing the required changes could be lengthy and complex.

Why It Matters: This appeal follows a series of events that began with the European Union imposing a total of $800 million in fines on Apple and Meta Platforms, Inc. META in April 2025 for violating the bloc’s Digital Markets Act. Apple was fined approximately $570 million for restricting app developers from informing users about alternative sales or promotions outside the App Store and for limiting access to competing app stores on Apple devices.

In response, Apple announced new terms in June 2025, allowing developers in the European Union to communicate and promote external purchase offers, marking a significant compliance step under the Digital Markets Act. The updated terms enable developers to direct users to alternative payment channels, including websites, alternative app marketplaces, or other apps.

On a year-to-date basis, Apple stock slumped 13.9%, as per Benzinga Pro.

