Apple's iOS 26 Will Silence Spam Texts Automatically With New Messages Update That Filters Unknown Senders Into Hidden Folders

Apple Inc. AAPL is rolling out a new feature with iOS 26 that aims to curb spam by automatically filtering and silencing unwanted texts in its Messages app.

What Happened: As part of the iOS 26 update, Apple is getting an enhanced spam screening tool within its Messages app, reported 9to5Mac.

Once enabled, the feature filters suspected spam and messages from unknown senders into dedicated folders, keeping them out of the user's main inbox and disabling notifications for those texts.

When users first install iOS 26, Messages will prompt them to activate the screening feature. If enabled, all suspected spam will be automatically rerouted into a separate “Spam” section, while unknown senders—those not in the user's contacts—will be moved to an “Unknown Senders” tab.

Both sections can be accessed through a new filtering option at the top-right of the Messages app, the report said.

The upgrade also includes visual cues on the filters button, alerting users when a new message has been screened, allowing them to review it manually if needed.

Other updates to Messages in iOS 26 include conversation backgrounds, group typing indicators, polls and live translation.

Why It's Important: Apple's bold new design for iOS 26 — called "Liquid Glass" — is also facing a wave of online criticism. Liquid Glass introduces a translucent, reactive interface designed to make the iPhone feel more fluid and immersive.

The design now spans buttons, sliders, the lock screen, Control Center and more.

Apple released iOS 26 Beta 2, tweaking its new Liquid Glass interface after early testers criticized poor readability. The update improves background blur in Control Center to make buttons and sliders clearer and notifications now appear sharper, though some issues remain on light backgrounds.

