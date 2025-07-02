Anthropic is officially speeding in the revenue fast lane. The generative AI startup, best known for its Claude models, has reportedly hit a $4 billion annualized revenue run rate, just months after being pegged at around $1 billion in late 2024. That's not just acceleration – it's warp speed.

The jump, first reported by The Information, places Anthropic in an elite tier of AI-first companies monetizing at scale. Driven by enterprise demand and token-based API usage, Claude has gone from up-and-comer to high earner in under a year. It's a remarkable rise for a firm that made just $10 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR – the OG of enterprise AI – finds itself in the unfamiliar position of trailing the new kid on the block. Palantir ended 2024 with $2.87 billion in revenue and is guiding for around $3.9 billion in 2025. Close, but not quite at the $4 billion milestone.

For investors, the contrast is striking. Palantir's business is steady, rooted in defense contracts and a growing roster of commercial clients adopting its AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform). But its growth curve, while respectable, isn't grabbing headlines like Anthropic's explosive scaling.

Is Anthropic The New Palantir?

So, is Anthropic the new Palantir – or something else entirely? While Palantir still dominates in government AI, Anthropic's model-driven approach is clearly resonating with the enterprise crowd. It's a reminder that the AI arms race isn't just about GPU access – it's about who can turn hype into high-margin, recurring revenue.

As Anthropic charges past the $4 billion annual clip and Palantir inches closer, the real question is: who reaches $10 billion first?

One thing's clear: in the monetization race, Claude just dropped the hammer – and Palantir will need more than Gotham and AIP to catch up.

