Tesla Rival BYD Reports 2025's Best-Selling Month In June Amid Exports Surge

BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF has recorded a sale of over 377,628 units in June, which is the Chinese EV giant's best sales performance of 2025 so far.

What Happened: The Tesla Inc. TSLA rival reported an 11% YoY growth in sales during May, according to sales data released on Tuesday.

BYD sold over 206,884 EVs, which accounted for 54.8% of the sales, while 170,744 units were Plug-In Hybrid vehicles. BYD's EV sales grew 42.5%, according to the data.

Interestingly, the brand exported over 90,049 units outside of China, an almost 234% increase from June 2024, when BYD exported over 30,014 units.

Why It Matters: The data comes as BYD has been bolstering its presence both in China as well as in overseas markets. The company recently released a longer-range variant of its best-selling Seagull EV priced at around $11,000.

The release could help the company cement its already strong position in the Chinese domestic car market. BYD has also denied reports in the media that suggested the company was scaling back on production amid China's fiercely competitive EV price war.

Overseas, BYD has been targeting the European market, where it released the Euro-spec version of the Seagull, called the Dolphin Surf EV, for $26,000, as well as setting up a production facility in Hungary capable of producing 200,000 units annually.

BYD also overtook Tesla in global sales recently for the first time ever, according to a report released by the International Council on Clean Transportation or ICCT, citing sales data.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com