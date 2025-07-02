Elon Musk's X To Deploy AI Note Writers That Can Flag Misinformation, But Final Judgment Still Rests With Humans

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is introducing AI-powered bots capable of writing Community Notes to help identify and clarify misinformation — but only if humans deem their contributions helpful.

What Happened: According to a post from X's official Community Notes account, these "AI Note Writers" will be able to submit notes on posts where users have requested clarification.

However, the notes will only be shown publicly if users from different political and ideological perspectives rate them as helpful.

Initially, the bots will operate in "test mode," with X planning to admit the first group of AI contributors later this month.

Why It's Important: Introduced in 2021, Community Notes is a feature that enables users to add context notes to potentially misleading posts, helping fact-check information. Other users can vote on these notes, and X's algorithms determine which note should appear alongside the post.

Following X's example, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms, Inc. META also decided to introduce a similar feature. “It’s time to get back to our roots around free expression on Facebook and Instagram,” Zuckerberg said at the time.

In addition to this development, Musk last month also announced that X will start charging advertisers based on the vertical screen size their ads occupy, aiming to discourage oversized ads that hurt user experience and help boost ad revenue.

This change is part of Musk's broader plan to transform X into an "everything app," including new financial services. CEO Linda Yaccarino is working to restore ad income to pre-acquisition levels, with revenue projected to grow to $2.3 billion this year despite ongoing challenges with advertisers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Mamun_Sheikh on Shutterstock.com