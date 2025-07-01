Meta's Superintelligence Lab Wants To Outthink The World—And Scale AI DNA Is All Over It

Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a decisive move to reshape the company's entire AI strategy by consolidating all artificial intelligence efforts under a newly formed division called Meta Superintelligence Labs.

The restructuring aims to drive Meta toward its goal of creating superintelligence—AI systems that surpass human cognitive abilities.

Unified AI Leadership and Vision

Leading the new Superintelligence Labs is Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old founder and former CEO of Scale AI, who now serves as Meta's Chief AI Officer.

Wang, known for building Scale AI into a critical infrastructure provider for training data powering major AI models like ChatGPT, brings a fresh perspective rather than a traditional academic background.

Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub, will co-lead product development and applied research efforts.

All artificial intelligence units will be housed in Superintelligence Labs and will report directly to Zuckerberg, underscoring the CEO's personal commitment to steering Meta's AI future.

Strategic Investments and Talent Acquisition

Meta's aggressive push into AI also includes its previous $14.3 billion investment for a 49% stake in Scale AI which secured Wang's leadership.

The company also aggressively recruited top AI talent from industry leaders such as OpenAI, DeepMind and Anthropic.

Zuckerberg has been deeply involved in recruitment and reportedly hosted meetings at his homes and offered lucrative compensation packages, including $100 million signing bonuses.

Leveraging Open-Source and In-House Innovations

Meta's AI efforts will heavily rely on the open-source Llama 3 models and proprietary MTIA chips, designed to reduce reliance on costly NVIDIA hardware, in order to optimize performance and cost-efficiency as Meta scales its AI infrastructure.

A Vision for the Future

Zuckerberg told employees in an internal memo obtained by CNBC on Monday that the new approach and talent will allow Meta to "deliver on the promise of personal superintelligence to the world."

"Meta is uniquely positioned to deliver superintelligence to the world. We have a strong business that supports building out significantly more compute than smaller labs. We have deeper experience building and growing products that reach billions of people," Zuckerberg wrote in the memo.

