Quantum Stocks Surge And Stumble: Here's What Happened This Week

Earlier this week, Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT announced a $200 million private placement and Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT CEO said quantum computing could take scientific advancements to the next level.

Here’s a look at this week's highlights, lowlights and news catalysts in the quantum computing sector.

Highlights: In a fireside chat with Gary Tan at Y Combinator’s AI Startup School that was posted on YouTube on Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that it will be a game-changer when quantum computing is integrated with AI.

“If you want to understand the language of nature, which is simulation, I think the best way to do it is through a quantum computer because, after all, physics and nature are quantum,” Nadella said.

“What we are seeing is pretty good advances in using basically HPC+AI as a way to accelerate advances in Chemistry, in Physics, in Material Science and so quantum would be the next step in it."

"But we're very excited about what AI+quantum and HPC in a loop can do,” he added.

Lowlights: Quantum Computing shares fell on Monday after the company announced a $200 million private placement with institutional investors.

The quantum photonics and optics firm disclosed it had entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors to sell approximately 14 million shares of common stock at $14.25 per share.

Quantum Computing shares were 10% lower on the week.

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS shares fell 12% over the past five days, while IonQ, Inc. IONQ and Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI ended the week mostly flat.

