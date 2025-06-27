June 27, 2025 9:12 AM 1 min read

Try Any Outfit At Home Before Buying - Google Drops New AI App

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Google Labs, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google’s home for AI experiments, introduced a new fashion-centric AI app aimed at style enthusiasts and digital creatives.

The experimental tool, called Doppl, leverages advanced artificial intelligence to help users explore and visualize how different outfits might appear on animated avatars of themselves.

Doppl expands on Google’s previous virtual try-on feature by introducing new experimental elements.

Users can upload images, whether personal snapshots or screenshots from the web, and see how those outfits might look on themselves using a lifelike digital model.

This includes both still previews and animated renderings that simulate motion and fabric flow.

The app allows users to store their favorite looks, share them across social platforms, and refine their personal style based on inspiration drawn from real-life encounters or online discovery.

Whether the outfit is seen on a friend or in a store window, Doppl turns a single image into a personalized fashion experience.

Developed under the umbrella of Google Labs, Doppl remains in an early testing phase.

According to Benzinga Pro, GOOG stock has lost over 6% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF GOOX.

Price Action: GOOG shares are trading higher by 0.37% to $175.08 at last check Friday.

