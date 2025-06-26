General Motors Recalls Over 62,000 Vehicles For Brake Issue That Could Potentially Result In A Fire: Report

General Motors Co. GM has issued a recall for over 62,468 vehicles in the U.S. over a brake pressure sensor issue.

What Happened: The Detroit-based automaker recalled Chevrolet Silverado Pickup trucks manufactured from 2019 to 2024, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The issue with the brake pressure sensor, which could cause a fluid leak leading to increased chances of an electrical short and a fire, stems from the use of an unauthorized chemical during the assembly of the brake line by the company's supplier, the report said.

The report also suggests that over 1% of the recalled Chevrolet Silverado vehicles are affected by the issue, adding that an underhood fire could occur when the vehicle is switched off.

Why It Matters: The recall comes as GM's fellow Detroit-based automaker, Ford Motor Co. F, recently issued multiple recalls for several vehicles in its lineup.

GM, along with other auto manufacturers in the U.S., issued a statement criticizing the NHTSA, or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for "stifling innovation."

GM also recently invested over $4 billion in its domestic production facilities, which the automaker says could help the company rebalance production as U.S. President Donald Trump's auto tariffs cause uncertainty in the auto industry.

