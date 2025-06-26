Micron's $200 Billion US Chip Investment Plan Gets Backing From Trump Admin As AI Demand Soars

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. MU announced on Wednesday it will invest approximately $200 billion in U.S. manufacturing and research over the next 20-plus years, marking one of the largest domestic semiconductor investments in American history.

What Happened: The Boise-based company said the investment includes $150 billion in manufacturing facilities and $50 billion in research and development, representing a $30 billion increase beyond previously announced plans.

The announcement came as Micron reported record third-quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence applications.

“This investment underscores our commitment to strengthening America’s semiconductor supply chain and meeting the unprecedented demand for AI-driven memory solutions,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron’s chairman, president and CEO, during the company’s earnings call.

The investment plan includes the construction of a second leading-edge memory fabrication facility in Boise, Idaho, alongside the company’s first Idaho fab, currently under construction. Micron also plans to expand and modernize its existing facility in Manassas, Virginia, which serves automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets.

Why It Matters: The company said it will bring advanced packaging capabilities to the U.S. to support long-term high-bandwidth memory growth plans. Micron’s first Idaho facility is expected to begin DRAM wafer output in the second half of 2027, with the second facility starting production before a planned New York facility.

The announcement received support from President Donald Trump‘s administration as part of broader efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Micron’s investment comes amid growing demand for high-performance memory chips used in AI applications, with the company’s high-bandwidth memory products sold out through 2025.

Micron shares rose 0.94% in after-hours trading at $128.45 following the earnings announcement. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7 billion, significantly above analyst estimates of $9.88 billion.

