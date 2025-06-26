Jeff Bezos And Blue Origin Engaged With Trump Administration For Government Contracts Amid Elon Musk's Rift With The President: Report

Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has reportedly sought to capitalize on the fallout between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to secure more government contracts.

What Happened: Following the dramatic split between President Trump and SpaceX CEO Musk earlier this month, Blue Origin executives have been in talks with the Trump administration, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bezos himself reportedly spoke with Trump at least twice and Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp met with Trump's chief of staff.

See Also: Trump Says Democrats Have ‘Crossed The Line’ With Zohran Mamdani — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Back New York Mayoral Candidate’s ‘Grassroots’ Support

As per the report, the conversations focused on persuading the administration to allocate more government contracts to Blue Origin, which has struggled to compete with SpaceX's dominance in the space industry.

Last summer, Blue Origin executives expressed concerns over Musk's close ties to Trump and the potential impact on their access to lucrative government contracts, the report added.

White House and Blue Origin did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It’s Important: The rift between Trump and Musk began in early June after Musk criticized Trump-backed legislation and hinted at a potential new political party.

In response, Trump suggested that Musk's businesses could suffer if his companies lose government subsidies and contracts.

Although relations between Musk and Trump have reportedly improved, the White House has initiated a review of SpaceX's contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense, according to Reuters.

In December last year, SpaceX's valuation reached $350 billion following an agreement between the company and its investors to buy $1.25 billion worth of insider shares.

Photo Courtesy: JennLShoots on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.