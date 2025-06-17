NIO Shifts Gears In Europe, Adopts Distributor Sales For Wider Reach

Chinese EV manufacturer NIO Inc. NIO is reportedly extending its European footprint with a new distributor-based sales strategy, aiming to enter five more markets between 2025 and 2026.

NIO will expand into Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria while strengthening its presence in Denmark, where it already operates, CnEV Post reports.

The news coincides with Goldman Sachs analyst Tina Hou upgrading NIO’s rating from Sell to Neutral, reflecting a more optimistic outlook.

NIO plans to introduce five vehicles in the upcoming markets. These include the EL6 (formerly known as ES6), EL8 (previously ES8), the ET5 sedan, the ET5 Touring (ET5T), and the debut model from its new sub-brand, Firefly.

This rollout is designed to serve both mass-market and premium EV segments in Europe, CnEV Post adds.

Moving away from its direct-to-consumer approach, NIO will now rely on regional distribution partners.

In Denmark, it has partnered with the Nic Christiansen Group, a well-known mobility provider in the Nordic region. Vehicle deliveries under this new arrangement are scheduled for 2025.

In Portugal, NIO will work with the JAP Group, a veteran firm in the European automotive sector with more than 120 years of experience.

NIO previously entered the Danish market with its ET7 sedan in late 2022, using a direct sales model.

The transition to distributor-led sales marks a shift toward greater scalability and better localization as NIO adapts its approach to meet diverse European consumer expectations.

Despite broader EV market headwinds and share price volatility, NIO continues to pursue international growth.

Its focus on building strategic partnerships indicates a more adaptive and region-specific strategy to unlock opportunities in Europe’s competitive EV landscape.

According to Benzinga Pro, NIO stock has lost over 21% in the past year.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 1.7% to $3.47 at last check Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock