Tesla Cybertruck Caught Driving In Wrong Lane On FSD—Just Days Before Robotaxi Launch

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA FSD or Full Self-Driving technology is under scrutiny again as a new video surfaced online that showcases a Cybertruck driving in the wrong lane, ahead of the Robotaxi launch on June 22.

What Happened: "I use FSD for over 2 hours of travel every day around the Philadelphia area and have never experienced an issue as bad as this one," a user on social media platform X said with a video on Sunday.

The video showcased a Cybertruck on supervised FSD driving down the road. The car then takes a turn and continues to drive on the wrong side of the road, running the risk of crashing into oncoming traffic. The Cybertruck keeps driving in before the driver finally intervenes and steers into the correct lane.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

"Any ideas why it chose the completely wrong lane? Has anyone ever experienced anything like this?" the user asked in the post.

Why It Matters: The video comes in as Tesla's FSD tech is raising questions, as recently, a Tesla Model 3, reportedly on FSD, got struck by a train after it was stuck on the railroad tracks.

The incidents also raise concerns over the technology's viability, which is key to Elon Musk's Cybercab ambitions as well as the Robotaxi launch in Austin, where Tesla was officially named as an AV operator.

Despite the incidents involving the tech, however, data shows that Tesla's crash per million miles rate is much lower than the U.S. national average, which stands at 3.90.

