Rocket Lab's Next Launch In 4 Days — Is RKLB Ready For Liftoff?

Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB has a liftoff scheduled in four days, and investors are watching closely to see if the stock is ready to follow suit.

The company just added two new missions to its 2025 Electron launch manifest, with the first, ‘Symphony In The Stars’, set to launch as early as June 20 from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

While the payload is confidential, the timing isn't: this ultra-fast contract-to-launch window is a major flex for Rocket Lab's responsive launch model.

Momentum Builds, But Technicals Are Mixed

Shares of Rocket Lab are up nearly 499% over the past year, but only 4% year to date. The current price of $25.97 has it hovering just under its eight-day and 20-day SMAs (simple moving averages), signaling short-term caution. But zoom out, and the picture improves: RKLB is comfortably above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, triggering bullish signals on longer-term trend indicators.

The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator sits at 0.76, a bullish cue, and with RSI (relative strength index) at 50.55, the stock is in a neutral zone – neither overbought nor oversold.

A Record Year In The Making?

Rocket Lab has now secured demand for over 20 launches in 2025. With a flawless mission success rate so far this year, CEO Peter Beck is betting big on scaling launch cadence.

The next big boost? A second dedicated launch on Electron before year-end, cementing RKLB's position as a go-to provider for small satellite deployments.

For investors, the next four days could set the tone for RKLB's trajectory. With a bullish MACD and strong fundamentals, the stage is set. The only question: Will the stock launch with the rocket?

