As of January, the global nuclear arsenal has grown to 12,241 warheads, with Russia and the U.S. possessing nearly 90% of them. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) warns that a new arms race is looming, made more dangerous by rapid technological advancements such as AI.

What Happened: The SIPRI Yearbook 2025, released on Monday, revealed that the global nuclear warhead count has increased by 6% since 2020. The report also warns of the potential for a new nuclear arms race, fueled by technological advancements, which could lead to increased instability and risks.

Estimates indicate that Russia possessed approximately 5,459 nuclear warheads, the U.S. around 5,177 and China held about 600.

Shannon Kile, SIPRI’s Director of the Nuclear Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Program, stated, “The world is witnessing a new nuclear arms race, driven by a volatile mix of geopolitical, technological and military factors.”

The report emphasizes the swift advancement and integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cyber tools, space systems, missile defense, and quantum technologies, all of which are transforming nuclear capabilities, deterrence strategies and defense mechanisms.

These developments may increase the exposure of nuclear arsenals to threats and raise the risk of nuclear conflict stemming from “miscommunication, misunderstanding or technical accidents.”

Dr. Dan Smith, SIPRI Director, emphasized the need for new arms control measures, stating, “The idea of who is ahead in the arms race will be even more elusive and intangible than it was last time round. In this context, the old largely numerical formulas of arms control will no longer suffice.”

Why It Matters: The increasing nuclear warhead count and the potential for a new arms race are particularly concerning in the context of recent technological advancements in the defense sector. Companies like Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR have been at the forefront of providing AI tools to military and defense organizations, with its stock soaring over 500% in the past year, partly due to its strategic partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

Similarly, NATO adopted Palantir’s AI system for military operations in March. These developments, along with partnerships like the one between Lockheed Martin Corp LMT and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG to integrate Google’s AI into Lockheed Martin’s AI Factory ecosystem, have significantly advanced the use of AI in defense and military operations.

These technological advancements, combined with the increasing nuclear arsenal, raise concerns about the potential for a new, more unpredictable arms race, as highlighted by the SIPRI report.

On a year-to-date basis, Palantir stock surged 82.74%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

