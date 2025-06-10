Chipotle CEO Says AI Is Fueling Rapid Expansion As Company Aims To Open Nearly 1 Restaurant Every Day In 2025

Thanks to AI, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG is set to open nearly one restaurant every day this year, CEO Scott Boatwright announced Monday.

What Happened: At Fortune's COO Summit, Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright said that the company is on track to establish more than 300 new restaurants in 2025. "We will open a new Chipotle restaurant this year almost every 24 hours," he said. The chain currently has more than 3,700 locations, with the goal of operating 7,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

A major driver behind this speedy rollout is Ava Cado, Chipotle's AI-driven hiring platform introduced in 2024. Boatwright highlighted that the tool has reduced hiring time by 75%, making it faster to staff new locations and identify suitable candidates.

"This not only helps us keep our restaurant staffed, but ensures we have the best talent that's available in the industry," he shared.

Why It Matters: Despite crediting AI for the company's rapid expansion, Boatwright emphasized the importance of human connection in customer-facing roles. "We don't look to replace the human experience, we look to remove waste and expand or enhance the team member experience," he said.

Apart from hiring, AI is also boosting Chipotle's customer engagement. The brand's rewards system uses AI to pinpoint lapsed customers and present personalized deals that escalate over time, prompting return visits based on shopping behavior.

With AI in the driver's seat, Chipotle is moving fast, but the CEO reiterates that technology alone will not determine success. "Customers come to Chipotle for the food," Boatwright said, referring to the company's continued focus on quality as it expands.

In April, Chipotle posted first-quarter revenue of $2.9 billion, slightly below the $2.95 billion expected by analysts, according to Benzinga Pro. However, the company topped profit forecasts, reporting adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share versus the projected 28 cents. Analysts remain optimistic long-term.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Chipotle stocks were trading at $51.19, up 0.12% pre-market.

Chipotle scores 91.32 in Growth and 70.48 in Quality, reflecting strong performance in both categories. The company’s Momentum rating stands at 23.55, while its Value score is lower at 16.19. For more detailed analysis, check out Benzinga Edge.

Photo courtesy: John Hanson Pye / Shutterstock.com