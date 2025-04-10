Trump's NASA Nominee Jared Isaacman Tells Senate 'We Will Prioritize Sending American Astronauts to Mars'

Jared Isaacman, nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next NASA chief, shared his ambitious goal of sending American astronauts to Mars during his Senate confirmation hearing yesterday.

What happened: Isaacman stressed on Mars as a top priority, stating, "We will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars," resonating with President Trump's vision of planting the American flag on the Red Planet.

He emphasized that NASA could pursue both the moon and Mars missions at the same time, saying, "NASA is an extraordinary agency that can do the near-impossible."

Why it matters: Isaacman's declaration comes as China aims for the moon by 2030, catalysing concerns about space dominance. Senator Ted Cruz warned, "We must stay the course," pushing for the Artemis program to ensure U.S. leadership. Isaacman reassured the Senate, "We can chart a course for Mars… before the Chinese can get there."

Isaacman acknowledged flaws of the Artemis program but supported its goals. "I believe it's the best and fastest way to get there," he said, but clarified that Mars would remain a key target moving forward.

Image via Shutterstock