Package Drop By Robot? Amazon Pilots Humanoids In Rivian Vans: Report

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is reportedly developing software for humanoid robots that could eventually take over the roles of delivery workers.

What Happened: Amazon is constructing a “humanoid park” at one of its San Francisco offices, where it will test the robots, The Information reported on Wednesday. The company is reportedly developing artificial intelligence software that will control these robots and plans to utilize hardware from other companies for testing purposes.

While Amazon is initially testing the robots in an indoor obstacle course, the possibility of real-world trials is also being discussed, the report added. It mentions that Amazon plans to test various humanoid robots, including one from China-based Unitree.

Amazon has been making significant strides in incorporating AI into its operations. The company recently revealed the formation of a new team within its Lab126 device unit dedicated to developing warehouse robots capable of handling multiple tasks.

Amazon currently deploys over 20,000 Rivian RIVN electric vans for package deliveries, with plans to increase that number to 100,000 by decade's end. Although human drivers still operate the vans and handle deliveries, humanoid robots may soon take over the delivery aspect.

Why It Matters: Amazon’s move towards humanoid robots for package delivery comes in the wake of the company unveiling a revolutionary robot, Vulcan, capable of handling approximately 75% of items in Amazon's warehouses.

This aligns with the broader industry trend of integrating robotics into operations. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, for instance, has been vocal about the impact of humanoid robots on the global economy, predicting that they will start impacting countries’ GDPs in 4 to 5 years.

Moreover, Billionaire investor Mark Andreessen recently said, “Robotics is going to be the biggest industry in the history of the planet – it's going to be gigantic.”

On a year-to-date basis, Amazon stock declined nearly 6%

