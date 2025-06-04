Ross Gerber Says Tesla Has 'Lot Of Work To Do' On FSD Ahead Of Robotaxi Launch: 'Waymos Are Way Better'

Gerber Kawasaki's CEO and Co-Founder, Ross Gerber, has criticized Tesla Inc.'s TSLA FSD or Full Self-Driving technology ahead of the anticipated June 12 Robotaxi launch.

What Happened: Gerber shared an anecdote in a post on X on Tuesday about a colleague who owned the new Tesla Model Y as the pair drove through Santa Monica traffic.

"He thought we could get through Santa Monica no problem on FSD," Gerber said before adding that they experienced three disengagements on their three-mile-long route.

"Two were critical, one involved an emergency vehicle the tesla didn’t hear… one was a bus it cut in front of as we were in the wrong lane to turn," Gerber noted and said that the company has "a lot of work to do on FSD for it to work."

In a separate post, Gerber hailed Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo during the ride with his colleague. "Meanwhile the Waymos are whipping by us no problem… Same ride…" Gerber said in the post.

He admitted that he was "annoyed" that "the waymos are way better than the teslas…"

Why It Matters: Gerber has been a vocal critic of the EV giant's autonomous driving tech on several occasions, with the investor criticizing the technology when driving his Cybertruck.

Gerber also dumped 26,000 shares of Tesla amid a trend that sees several experts, including ARK Investments' Cathie Wood and Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, dumping their Tesla positions. Gerber, however, has said he still holds Tesla stock.

Elsewhere, the investor has hailed Tesla's Robotaxi launch in Austin as a pivotal moment for the autonomous ride-sharing sector in the U.S. "I find it fascinating to watch the different approaches to autonomy from Tesla and Waymo," he said in a post on X.

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com