Here's How This AI CEO Just Doubled His Net Worth To $10 Billion—In Just Only 12 Days

Michael Intrator, the CEO of AI startup CoreWeave, has seen his net worth double to a whopping $10 billion in a mere 12 days. This rapid wealth accumulation is unprecedented in the tech industry.

What Happened: CoreWeave’s stock has skyrocketed by nearly 300% in the last two months. This followed a rather unimpressive initial public offering (IPO) in March.

The stock’s surge has greatly enriched its shareholders, including Intrator, a 56-year-old former hedge fund manager.

Bloomberg notes that Intrator’s net worth has soared from $5 billion to $10 billion in less than two weeks. This is an extraordinary achievement, given that it usually takes a billionaire over three years to double their wealth.

Despite CoreWeave’s initial lackluster performance on the stock market, Intrator remained steadfast in his belief in the company’s potential to “generate enormous value.”

Also Read: Michael Saylor Called Scaramucci From a Yacht and It Changed the Ending of His Book

CoreWeave’s other co-founders have also seen their wealth grow significantly. Bloomberg reports that the company’s chief strategy officer, Brian Venturo, is now worth $6.4 billion, while chief development officer, Brannin McBee, is worth $4.7 billion, reports Fortune.

The company’s success can be attributed to securing major tech companies as clients and partners, including Nvidia, OpenAI, and Microsoft.

Interestingly, all three founders come from finance backgrounds, not tech, highlighting that breaking into AI does not necessarily require a tech background.

Why It Matters: CoreWeave’s success story is a testament to the immense potential of AI technology and its ability to generate wealth rapidly.

The company’s ability to secure partnerships with major tech companies, despite its founders’ non-tech backgrounds, underscores the importance of strategic alliances and business acumen in the tech industry.

This could potentially inspire more finance professionals to venture into the tech industry, particularly AI, thereby fostering greater diversity and innovation in the sector.

Read Next

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov To Leave His $13.9 Billion Fortune to His 100+ Children

Image: Shutterstock/Odu Mazza