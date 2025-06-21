Telegram CEO Pavel Durov To Leave His $13.9 Billion Fortune to His 100+ Children

Pavel Durov, the CEO and co-founder of messaging platform Telegram, has announced that his vast fortune will be inherited by his numerous offspring.

What Happened: In an interview with the French outlet Le Point, Durov said that his 100-plus children will be the beneficiaries of his multi-billion dollar estate.

Durov, who is officially recognized as the father of six children from three different partners, has also fathered over 100 children across 12 countries via sperm donation. During the interview he said, “They are all my children and will all have the same rights. I don’t want them to tear each other apart after my death.”

The Russian entrepreneur, whose net worth is estimated at nearly $14 billion, recently drafted his will, stipulating that his children would not gain access to his wealth until three decades from now.

“I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account,” Durov added.

“I wrote my will very recently. I have decided that my children would not have access to my fortune until a period of 30 years has elapsed, starting from today,” he said.

Durov, who founded Telegram in 2013, was apprehended by French authorities last year on allegations of aiding in criminal activity via Telegram, charges he has persistently refuted. Despite these accusations, he continues to helm the messaging platform, which claims around 1 billion active users globally.

Why It Matters: Durov’s decision to distribute his wealth among his numerous offspring is a unique approach to inheritance, particularly given the vast number of children involved.

His desire for his children to live “normal” lives and not be dependent on his fortune reflects his belief in self-reliance and personal development. This move also ensures that his wealth will be distributed evenly, potentially avoiding future family disputes over inheritance.

Despite the controversy surrounding his arrest, Durov remains a significant figure in the tech industry, with Telegram continuing to be a major player in the messaging platform market.

His decision regarding his fortune may have implications for his children’s future involvement in the company and the tech industry at large.

