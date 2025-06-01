Michael Saylor Called Scaramucci From a Yacht and It Changed the Ending of His Book

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, shared his journey into the world of Bitcoin BTC/USD that started during his brief stint at the White House. His interest in cryptocurrency has since led him to become a significant player in the digital currency space.

What Happened: Scaramucci’s second encounter with Bitcoin happened in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in 2017. The meeting, attended by then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and officials from The Federal Reserve, revolved around cryptocurrency research and was a pivotal moment in sparking Scaramucci’s interest in Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

After his departure from the White House, Scaramucci delved deeper into digital currency research, eventually becoming a crypto investor through his hedge fund. His publication, The Little Book of Bitcoin, shares stories about people’s journey to cryptocurrency, reflecting his belief that most people who explore Bitcoin end up believing in it.

As per the Fortune, the book has been well-received, earning praise from Strategy chairman Michael Saylor, despite initial disagreements about investment allocation recommendations.

According to Scaramucci, he approached Saylor to pen the foreword for his book. After reading the manuscript, Saylor called him—while sailing on his yacht—to say he was impressed overall, but strongly disagreed with the final chapter.

Saylor questioned why Scaramucci would advocate for Bitcoin with such strong conviction yet suggest only a modest investment.

Saylor told him, "You just got done telling me this is the greatest investment" but you only recommend a 2% allocation, Scaramucci said. That feedback led Scaramucci to revise the book's conclusion.

While Scaramucci has found success in his crypto investments, he has made it clear that he has no political ambitions. He expressed hope for a resolution to the political impasse and the ongoing tariff issues with Canada.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s journey from the White House to becoming a crypto investor highlights the growing interest and acceptance of cryptocurrencies among traditional finance professionals.

His story, as told in his book, could inspire more people to explore and invest in digital currencies, potentially driving further growth in the cryptocurrency market.

