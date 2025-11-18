EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly Demos New 7-Hour Flight Drone At US-Mexico Border

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) on Tuesday announced the completion of live border-security demonstration missions featuring its Outrider Border Drone platform.

The demo was in partnership with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office during the Cochise County Drone Summit, held November 16–17, 2025.

Drones Upgrading Border Security

The two-day summit brought together a wide range of Federal, State, local, and military stakeholders responsible for border security, public safety, and advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations.

Draganfly's systems executed long-endurance flight missions across complex terrain along the U.S.-Mexico border, demonstrating real-world capabilities in surveillance, emergency response, apprehension support, and secure communications.

The Outrider Border Drone is a North-American-built, NDAA-compliant platform purpose-engineered for rugged, mission-critical border environments.

Core specifications include up to 100 lb payload capacity and up to 7 hours of continuous flight time, advanced imaging, AI-enabled sensing, and secure real-time communications and seamless integration with Draganfly's portfolio of NDAA-compliant systems, including the Flex FPV, Apex, Commander III, and Heavy Lift platforms.

The live operations generated strong interest from Federal and State agencies, county and municipal law enforcement departments, and U.S. military observers.

The company said that several agencies are now engaged in ongoing discussions around procurement pathways, deployment models, and distribution partnerships utilizing existing grant allocations and public-safety budgets.

Recent Orders

Last week, Draganfly received a second purchase order from a Fortune 50 telecommunications company, expanding its NDAA-compliant drone fleet for emergency and post-disaster telecom support.

Under the deal, Draganfly will deliver multiple Commander 3XL drones equipped with USaS's LEAP tether system, which enables continuous power, high-bandwidth connectivity, and longer mission endurance.

DPRO Price Action: Draganfly shares were down 6.22% at $6.03 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

