EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly Lands Second Order from Major US Telecom for 'Tethered' Emergency Drones

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) on Thursday announced a second purchase order from a Fortune 50 telecommunications company.

Under this agreement, Draganfly will deliver multiple units of its Commander 3XL platform integrated with Unmanned Systems & Solutions Inc (USaS) LEAP tether system.

The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.

Also Read: Draganfly Lands US Army Deal To Build, Train Flex FPV Drone Systems At Overseas Facilities

This order marks a major expansion and standardization of the customer's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant drone fleet for emergency management and post-disaster telecommunication support.

According to the company, the order leverages Draganfly's NDAA multi-mission Commander 3XL drone combined with USaS's proven tethered-power and communications infrastructure to enable persistent aerial operations.

The LEAP tethered system provides continuous power and high-bandwidth data connectivity, significantly extending mission endurance and enhancing operational resilience.

Together, these technologies create a solution for environments such as emergency response, telecommunications infrastructure restoration, and first-responder support in disrupted environments.

Recent Deal

In October, Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ:PDYN) and Draganfly partnered to integrate Palladyne's Pilot AI software into Draganfly's drones, enhancing autonomous and swarming capabilities for defense, government, and commercial missions.

DPRO Price Action: Draganfly shares were down 0.90% at $7.73 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by MacroEcon via Shutterstock

