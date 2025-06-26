Bowman Consulting Deepens Multi-Year Federal Revenue Stream With USDA Contract

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN has secured a follow-up contract to continue its aerial imaging services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Inventory initiative on Wednesday.

The new agreement, issued under the USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, expands Bowman’s responsibilities in collecting and processing aerial data to track natural resource conditions nationwide.

This contract follows the company’s initial engagement in 2024 and will involve capturing imagery across approximately 11.2 million acres in various parts of the country.

Also Read: Arizona Department Of Transportation Taps Bowman Consulting Group For ASU Pedestrian-Bicycle Grade Separation Project

The USDA’s National Resources Inventory (NRI) program monitors long-term trends and conditions of key environmental factors such as soil, water, and land usage.

In 2025, about 70,000 locations, each averaging 160 acres, will be assessed as part of this initiative.

Bowman’s latest contract builds on its long-standing relationship with the USDA and its history of supporting major federal geospatial programs.

“Continued engagement with NRI and other agencies reflects the success of our strategy to build multi-year federal revenue streams that scale our geospatial technology offerings,” said Gary Bowman, CEO and founder of the firm.

He emphasized that Bowman’s technological edge and trusted partnerships position it well for delivering consistent value to both agency partners and shareholders.

Bowman’s proprietary aerial sensor technologies and streamlined processing systems have reportedly improved data collection efficiency, enhanced image resolution, and cut down on delivery timelines.

These innovations allow the company to handle large-scale imaging assignments more cost-effectively while meeting the rigorous demands of federal contracts.

According to Benzinga Pro, BWMN stock has lost over 9.5% in the past year.

Price Action: BWMN shares closed lower by 1.12% at $28.30 on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock