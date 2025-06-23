EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Clocks $1.3 Million Revenue In May, Margins Rise

Worksport WKSP announced on Monday that its May 2025 sales reached $1.28 million, marking its second consecutive month of record-breaking revenue (non-audited).

Gross margins improved as Worksport’s Made-in-USA cover line gained significant traction, the company said.

Worksport’s April and May 2025 revenues have surpassed total first-quarter 2025 revenue, signaling strong momentum entering the year’s second half, the company said.

May gross margins improved from the first-quarter 2025 levels to roughly 23%, driven by the company’s focus on higher-value branded products and operational efficiency at its New York manufacturing facility.

Management projects gross margins to trend toward 30% by year-end, reflecting expected scale benefits and continued cost optimizations. The company also expects to have a positive cash flow by year-end.

Worksport’s active dealer network has expanded from 94 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to over 550, including two major national distributors added this spring, the company said.

Management expects June 2025 to deliver another strong month as two recently onboarded national distributors ramp up ordering.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, said that with its SOLIS and COR clean-tech products launching this fall, Worksport is targeting the multi-billion-dollar clean energy and portable power markets.

The company said it believes these high-margin, IP-protected products will accelerate significant, consistent growth for the years ahead.

Worksport projects approximately $20 million in revenue by year-end 2025. The company noted that its current market capitalization remains below this year’s projected revenue.

Price Action: WKSP stock is up 0.10% at $2.80 premarket at last check Monday.

