The EV Evolution Goes On With New Developments

Tesla Inc TSLA is having its Robotaxi Day this week. The ‘We, Robot’ event will be held on October 10th in Hollywood as Tesla booked the massive Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Studios to unveil its latest model. Considering the impressive venue and the fact that Tesla had delayed this event in order to make some important changes, expectations are high and there are many speculations of what the EV king plans to unveil, the day promises to be "one for the history books".

Optimizing the charging process.

Yet, the week got kicked off by Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY deciding to join Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft BMWYY, Ford Motor F, and Honda Motor Co HMC, or more precisely the trio’s EV integration joint venture. Through its investment, Nissan revealed it will become an equal 25% investor in ChargeScape. BMW and Honda had presented ChargeScape’s software that optimizes charging. Through ChargeScape, BMW, Honda, Ford and now Nissan, will provide bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to send power back to the grid when needed, while optimizing the charging process by coordinating with real-time grid demands. Also, BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan will be providing financial incentives to EV owners to reduce energy use during peak times.

Bringing more clean energy to the EV table.

Having already established a reputation for its ‘made-in-the-USA’ hybrid and clean energy solutions for light trucks, Worksport Ltd. WKSP is preparing for a market release of its solar-powered tonneau cover, SOLIS and the COR portable energy system. This clean energy power duo that promises off-grid power on the go has the potential to propel Worksport’s mid to long-term revenues. Worksport already has an ongoing collaboration with Hyundai who secured access to these groundbreaking accessories. Also, Worksport will be releasing one of the most in-demand tonneau cover models, AL4 premium tonneau Cover, in the fourth quarter, with innovative four-fold design that offers enhanced functionality and ease of the use. By launching three new product lines, Worksport is aiming to strengthen its positioning and expand market reach. In the fourth quarter, Worksport will also be implementing cost-saving measures to enhance margins and lower operational overhead without compromising growth. With these key strategic advances that will undoubtedly accelerate revenue growth and boost margings, Worksport is aiming for cash flow positivity un 2025.

While Tesla still holds the EV crown, long gone are the days it had the EV throne to itself. Besides already sharing the crown with BYD Company Limited BYDDY on some fronts, both traditional automakers and newcomers are also shaping the EV landscape that is in the making, such as Worksport whose SOLIS and COR off-grid clean power duo promises to revolutionize the pickup experience altogether.

